BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 473,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 391,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

