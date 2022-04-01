BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,135. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23. The company has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

