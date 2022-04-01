BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,843 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,050,000 after buying an additional 2,021,552 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,801,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,955,000 after buying an additional 86,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 2,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,276. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

