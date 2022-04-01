Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLI. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.11 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $481.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 191,308 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 146,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

