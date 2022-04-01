Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

BLI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $7,963,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after buying an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

