Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.60 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

