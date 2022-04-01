Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $151.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

