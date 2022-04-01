Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 4,325 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.