BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BGSF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BGSF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

