BIDR Price Down 0.3% This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $61.08 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07281409 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.49 or 0.99951371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045842 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

