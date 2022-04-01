Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,511.10

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,511.10 ($19.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,549 ($20.29). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,536 ($20.12), with a volume of 283,794 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.93) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.99) to GBX 1,750 ($22.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.53) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.99) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,605 ($21.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,445.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,511.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

