Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Down 7.7%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market cap of $14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

