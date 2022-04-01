BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.