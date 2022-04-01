BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
About BioCardia (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
