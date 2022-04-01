BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $25,600.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick acquired 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $64.00.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

