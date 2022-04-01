Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Tops $12.81 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.