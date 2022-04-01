Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $108.76 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $108.76 million and $1.53 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010082 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008751 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

