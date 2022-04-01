Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $16.69 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00007500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00403911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00091214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00112444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

