Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $165.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $96.28 or 0.00207375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,426.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.39 or 0.00817185 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021899 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,020,727 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

