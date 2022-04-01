BitDAO (BIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $778.52 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $778.52 million and approximately $35.52 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

