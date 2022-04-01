Bitstar Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (BITS)

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Bitstar has a market cap of $424,575.53 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitstar has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

