BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,519.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $763,528.49 and $1,519.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.79 or 0.00475216 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 339,622,240 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

