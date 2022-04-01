BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE:BB opened at $7.46 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

BlackBerry Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.