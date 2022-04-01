BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1,317.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019773 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,283,583 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.