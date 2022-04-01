Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.85

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.85 and traded as low as $34.25. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 950 shares.
The company has a market cap of $99.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85.
Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter.
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
