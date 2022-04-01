BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BRLA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 443 ($5.80). 62,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,654. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444 ($5.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of £173.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.40.
