Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Blend Labs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $5.70 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

