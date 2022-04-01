Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 1,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 34,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,901,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,900,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,826,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,221,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,083,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

