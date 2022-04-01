BMO Capital Markets Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEP. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.
NYSE:BEP opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.
