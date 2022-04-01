BMO Capital Markets Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEP. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

NYSE:BEP opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

