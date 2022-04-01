BMO Capital Markets Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $69.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.91 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

