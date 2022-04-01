BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 89,264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.53% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE LEO opened at $7.19 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.