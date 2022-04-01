Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,238. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

