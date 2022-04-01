Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Down 1.2%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 2,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

