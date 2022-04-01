BonusCloud (BXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,145.00

BonusCloud (BXC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $1,145.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

