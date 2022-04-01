Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Down 5.2%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 6,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 272,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.