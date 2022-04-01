Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Down 5.2%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 6,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 272,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

