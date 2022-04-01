BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.96) to GBX 450 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

