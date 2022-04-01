Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Brickell Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBI remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. 974,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

