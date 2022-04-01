Brickley Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

