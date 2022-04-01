BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BrightView by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 55,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BrightView by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BV opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.