Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825,326. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.