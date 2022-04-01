Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.96. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT opened at $48.00 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $199,711,000. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $182,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $67,816,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $40,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 877.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

