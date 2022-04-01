Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.49. Avnet posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.