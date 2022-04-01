Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report $253.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.38 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

