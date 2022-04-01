Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Albany International reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,594. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

