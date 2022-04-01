Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 569,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

