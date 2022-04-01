Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 656,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,651. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.