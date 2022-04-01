Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.64 Million

Analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will post $74.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the highest is $80.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $315.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $356.37 million to $356.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,306.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

MYPS opened at $4.85 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

