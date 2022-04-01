Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 3,940,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,813. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

