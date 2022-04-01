Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to post sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.73 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WM Technology.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

MAPS stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

