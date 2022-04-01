Brokers Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

