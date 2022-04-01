Brokers Offer Predictions for Solo Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of DTC opened at $8.53 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

